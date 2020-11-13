Illinois announces driver’s license expiration date extension due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that driver’s license and ID card expiration dates will be extended until June 1, 2021 due to the pandemic.

White also announced effective Tuesday, Nov. 17, all statewide driver service facilties will be closed for in-person services until Monday, Dec. 7, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The June 1 expired license extension will also include those who have February, March, April and May 2021 expiration dates.

CDL (Commercial Driver License) holders and commercial permit holders are excluded from this extension due to federal requirements.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities until December 7, 2020, due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. I am also encouraging customers to consider using online services which are available for many office transactions.”

many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, some of which include:

Renewing a license plate sticker;

Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

Obtaining a driver record abstract;

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

Those who are eligible for online driver’s license renewal will receive a letter from the Secretary of State’s office with a PIN necessary for online renewal.

Those whose driver’s licenses or ID cards expired between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, who qualify for online renewal should receive their PIN letter in December 2020 or January 2021. Those whose driver’s licenses or ID cards expire after Feb. 1, 2021, will receive their PIN letter approximately 90 days before their expiration date.