Illinois announces 2,758 new cases of coronavirus, 110 additional deaths heading into Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Health officials announced 2,758 new cases of coronavirus and 110 additional deaths on Friday as the state heads into Memorial Day weekend.

There are now 105,435 total cases in the state and 4,715 deaths.

The governor assured that all regions of the state are on track to move into Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois Plan, which is set for May 29.

“All of Illinois appears to be on track for Phase 3 of restore Illinois by next Friday,” Gov. Pritzker said.

Here’s what Phase 3 of reopening will look like in Illinois

Also included in “Phase 3” of the state’s reopening: gatherings of 10 people or fewer, the reopening of all state parks for visitors, and activities like hiking, camping, boating and tennis. Certain businesses and manufacturing can also reopen.

Gov. Pritzker announced on Friday that all child care centers in the state not currently opened will be asked to reopen during Phase 3. They’re only allowed to care for 10 children in the first four weeks. After that, they will be able to expand capacity.

Read the full child care center reopening guidelines below.

On Wednesday, the governor announced that as early as May 29, bars and restaurants could offer outdoor seating so long as tables are six feet apart. They must be away from sidewalks, and staff wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

In Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot doesn’t think the city will be ready for outdoor restaurant dining amid the coronavirus pandemic by May 29.

Lightfoot announced Friday that Chicago will begin Phase 3 of reopening in early June amid the pandemic.

The mayor did not provide an exact date during her Friday afternoon press conference, but said officials are monitoring the data daily.

“I know have not having exact days is frustrating but we have to be smart and careful,” she said.

Among the businesses that will be preparing for reopening include: childcare and in-home family daycare, park facilities west of Lakeshore Drive, office space jobs, real estate services, hotel, lodging, barbershops, nail salons and hair salons.

Dr. Ezike said 3,398 Illinoisans are currently in the hospital with coronavirus, with 1,060 in the ICU and 589 on ventilators.