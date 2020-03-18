Illinois activates National Guard to help with COVID-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has activated 60 National Guard service members to help with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The deployment includes 43 airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing’s Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from the Army and Air National guard.

The activation is to assist with the anticipated need for medical staffing and logistic support.

The 60 service members will join 40 National Guard cyber experts who are on active duty to assist with cyber security of election networks, the Sun Times reports.

160 total COVID-19 cases were announced in the state Tuesday, including 22 cases at a Willowbrook nursing home.

Additionally, the state suffered its first death from the COVID-19 outbreak. A Chicago woman in her 60s passed away. There are more than 100 COVID-19 deaths across the country.