IL Senate President Don Harmon tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A spokesperson for Illinois Senate President Don Harmon announced he is recovering from a mild case of COVID-19. Harmon was fully vaccinated this spring.

According to a spokesperson, Harmon experienced mild symptoms late last week and immediately self-isolated and sought testing. Officials implemented contact tracing upon learning of the result.

“I’m even more grateful to be vaccinated, given how mild my symptoms have been. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and also to not let their guard down as we try to get back to normal,” Harmon said.

