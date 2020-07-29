IHSA to make decision on fall sports Wednesday

CHICAGO — High school athletes are expected to learn Wednesday whether they will have a fall season due to COVID-19.

The Illinois High School Association board members are scheduled to meet, with an announcement about fall sports coming Wednesday afternoon.

While no decision has been made, Gov. JB Pritzker said he’s concerned about high school athletes, based on an uptick in virus cases in countries where they were allowed.

“We have seen other countries opened up schools with no mitigation around sports. And guess what? There’s been an outbreak among the kids who are in sports. So I’m concerned about this. It’s not something that we’ve issued a mandate about at the moment, but it is something I’m deeply concerned about and watching very closely,” Pritzker said Monday.

This summer the IHSA put out guidelines for fall teams to begin practice with a number of precautions in place, including no contact and limiting times teams can practice.

The IHSA executive director has hinted fall sports may be delayed until January, or the board could come up with a way to let some of the sports proceed, such as golf, swimming, cross country and tennis.

The IHSA is depending on recommendations from the Illinois Department of Health and State Board of Education as well as the governor’s office, to make its decision on fall sports.

If the season is delayed or canceled, that would mean seniors this year will have two seasons interrupted. Last year it was interrupted with the teachers’ strike.

The announcement from the board is expected around 2 p.m. Wednesday.