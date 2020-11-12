IHSA hopes to meet with Gov. Pritzker to discuss basketball season

CHICAGO — Amid an ongoing rift between the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker over the continuation of basketball, the IHSA is looking to meet with Pritzker and public health officials.

The IHSA announced last month it was allowing its over 800 member schools to start the season in defiance of Pritzker’s orders over COVID-19 concerns.

A recent survey of IHSA schools found that 300 member schools were still following the Governor’s orders, while 212 schools said they were not sure.

Only eight schools were ready to begin the season on time, with many schools facing issues of insurers unwilling to cover schools defying state guidelines.

The IHSA has invited officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health along with Gov. Pritzker to work through mitigation measures moving forward in a meeting scheduled for November 19.

Schools who have moved to restart the season can begin practice on November 16.