‘If you don’t need to wear a mask outside, why aren’t school playgrounds open during recess?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 4/28

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to unveil his next $1.8 trillion stimulus package on Wednesday focusing on universal preschool, free community college, national paid leave program and child care spending caps. In his American Families Plan, Biden will also roll out a series of tax hikes to pay for the program.

President Biden will make the announcement during his address to a Joint Session of Congress at 9 p.m. EDT, but senior administration officials confirmed to NewsNation details of the plan ahead of his address.