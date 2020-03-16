Idris Elba is latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19

Actor Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with a case of COVID-19, according to a video he posted to Twitter Monday.

Appearing with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, Elba said he doesn’t have symptoms yet but got tested after realizing he had been in contact with someone who had a confirmed case of COVID-19. He said Dhowre is also not showing any symptoms yet, and has not been tested.

“This is serious – now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing hands,” Elba said. “Beyond that there are people who aren’t showing symptoms and the disease is spreading.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Mentioning how many people have lost love ones or their livelihood, Elba said “transparency is probably the best thing,” and people exhibiting symptoms should get tested.

“We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it… but now is the time for solidarity, now is the time to be thinking of each other,” Elba said.

Elba is the latest celebrity announce they have tested positive for the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are both in isolation in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the couple posted that they tested positive after exhibiting symptoms of tiredness, body aches, chills and slight fevers.

Hanks tweeted a photo on Sunday showing a stuffed kangaroo and koala watching over his vegemite-covered toast.

“Thanks to the Helpers,” Hanks tweeted. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other.”

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020