IDPH reports record high number of daily Covid cases for the year; Omicron concerns grow

The Chicago Teachers Union held a follow-up vaccination event Friday at its headquarters.

It was held three weeks after the first vaccine event.

Nearly 7,000 Chicago Public Schools students and staff are in quarantine or isolation because of concerns about Covid-19 exposure.

And cases appear to be on the rise statewide.

Thursday Illinois reported 11,524 new daily cases, the most since December of last year. Friday the state has reported about 7,500 new daily cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released a statement to WGN that said, “Yesterday we reported a record high number of COVID-19 cases for 2021 as well as a record high number of tests across the entire pandemic. Thanksgiving was a week ago and we are starting to see cases associated with family gatherings and travel. Additionally, there may be lags in reporting by laboratories from over the long holiday weekend and we could see those results being reported now.”

At the vaccine event Friday, students received their first or their second shots and adults received their boosters.

One family WGN News spoke to said the emergence of the omicron variant encouraged them to come and receive the shot.

The variant has been confirmed in the Midwest – first in Minnesota and most recently, in St. Louis Friday. The Minnesota case is connected to a person who traveled to New York for an anime convention. Friday the Chicago Department of Public Health tweeted asking anyone in Chicago who attended that convention to get tested and stay away from others if you test positive.