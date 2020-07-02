IDPH investigating Roseland Community Hospital after pregnant woman dies of COVID-19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating Roseland Community Hospital after a pregnant woman died from COVID-19 there in May.

Back in May, 31-year-old Lolita Davis died at the hospital from COVID-19 with pregnancy as a contributing factory.

At the time, Roseland Community Hospital said publicly that they’re underfunded, doing the most with least to save lives and that they pray for every soul lost to COVID-19.

But Therea Siaw said she was fired from the hospital’s board in June for sounding the alarm. She said the hospital with negligent with how they have handled the virus.

Siaw alleges there’s been very long waits in the emergency room and for test results. She filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Public Health, which launched an investigation.

Even thought Davis was 30 weeks pregnant, Siaw said she waited for hours to be seen.

She waited three hours in the ER waiting room without any monitors or anything,” Siaw said. “Then they took her to labor and delivery, where she died.”

Siaw alleges people have died at the hospital due to faulty COVID-19 tests.

There’s been multiple people that I had talked to within the hospital and previous employees, Siaw said. “There’s negligence at that hospital, they have died due to false testing.”

IDPH said the hospital could face federal decertication if problems are not corrected. Click here to view their full statement.