IDPH: Illinois virus vaccine plan ‘constantly in progress’

CHICAGO — Illinois’ public health director said the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan prioritizing counties by death rates will change as the plan progresses, and hospital staff are eligible even if outside a targeted county.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday that the plan rolled out Friday is “constantly in progress.”

Illinois expects 109,000 doses of one or more vaccines to prevent COVID-19 by mid-December.

“The smallest delivery of 109,000 is going to 50 counties with highest deaths per capita is the very first segment,” said Gov. Pritzker.

In the Chicago area, those counties include Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane and Will.

Starting week one, 86,000 doses will be issued to frontline health care workers. During week two, the remaining 23,000 will go to long-term case residents.

“We are not going to have enough vaccine for all the people in 1A,” Dr. Ezike said. “Even the people who are supposed to be at highest priority, they could go past day one, week one, week two, week three and still have not gotten their vaccine.”

Chicago will operate its own vaccine distribution. Mayor Lightfoot said police and firefighters will also receive priority.

“First responders are very much at the top of the list, as are essential workers,” Lightfoot said. “The folks who have no choice but to go out and work on the front line.”

If the FDA gives the green light, Illinois would get its first shipment next week.

O’Hare is playing a big role with both United and American Airlines transported vaccines stored in ultra-cold freezers. Ten major hospitals will distribute vaccines; including Northshore Highland Park, Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, Advocate Christ in Oak Lawn and Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Vaccines right now will be for those 18 and older. Pfizer is currently testing children 12 and up in a separate study, but doctors don’t believe kids will have access until next fall or later.