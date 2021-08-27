IDPH announces over 25k new cases of COVID-19, 174 deaths in last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,636 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 174 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Aug. 20.

Almost 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,508,005 cases, including 23,889 deaths.

Since reporting on Friday, laboratories have reported 495,608 specimens for a total of 28,568,305.  As of last night, 2,240 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 500 patients were in the ICU and 253 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Aug. 20-26 is 5.2%. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 20-26 is 5.7%.  However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 4.1% to 10.6%.

A total of 13,914,213 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,056 doses. 

Since reporting on Friday,168,391 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

