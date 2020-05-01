IDOT partners with local groups to offer free food to truckers during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — To show appreciation to the trucking industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said Friday it will be working with local groups that want to provide free food to truckers.

The events will only be held at weigh stations, with a maximum time limit of three hours for each event and public health criteria for handling food and other safety guidelines must be followed at all times, IDOT said.

“We are proud to offer our assistance in saying thank you to truckers and giving them some encouragement in their travels,” said acting IDOT Secretary Omer Osman. “All of us owe these men and women our gratitude for keeping the nation’s supply chain moving, making sure food is winding up in our homes and getting medical supplies and equipment to the people that need them most.”

The following weigh stations will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

Interstate 55 southbound at Williamsville in Sangamon County

Interstate 57 northbound and southbound at Marion in Williamson County

Interstate 64 eastbound at O’Fallon in St. Clair County

Interstate 70 westbound at Marshall in Marshall County

Interstate 74 eastbound and westbound at Moline in Henry County

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound at East Moline in Rock Island County

Interstate 70 eastbound at Brownstown in Fayette County

Requests by organizations that want to distribute food must be received at least five days in advance.

To schedule a group’s involvement, contact Weight Enforcement Engineer Keith Donovan at (217) 299-0934.