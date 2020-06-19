IDES to begin borrowing funds from federal government to meet payment obligations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Employment Security has announced it will begin to borrow money from the federal government to meet unemployment benefit payment obligations.

Illinois now joins eight other states who have either been approved to borrow or have begun to borrow funds from the federal government.

Through the end of June, IDES anticipates borrowing approximately $300 million from the federal government through an existing mechanism set up to enables states to continue to fund essential benefit payments when demand increases unexpectedly.

During the 2008 Great Recession, the department borrowed $1.4 billion. It was repaid in five years through a joint funding agreement with the state’s business community.

The unemployment trust fund is one-hundred percent funded by employer taxes. IDES and the Pritzker administration are exploring federal legislative options, including a stimulus package specifically aimed at forgiving states’ unemployment expenses and rebuilding unemployment trust funds.

More than $7 billion has been paid in unemployment benefits to Illinois claimants from March 1 through June 18.

IDES paid $534 million in unemployment benefits during the same period last year, a 373% increase.