Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.
Have a question for Dr. Murphy? Ask on our Facebook page.
‘I work in an office building. Should we still wear masks in common areas?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 6/1
Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.