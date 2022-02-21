‘I work at a store. Should I continue to wear mask after mandate is lifted?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer questions 2/21

Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.

The doctor will now only be on WGN Morning News on Mondays and Fridays.

Have a question for Dr. Murphy? Please submit any questions by sending a message on Facebook at @NUInstituteforGlobalHealth. You can also submit questions via email at globalhealthinstitute@northwestern.edu.