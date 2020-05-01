‘I got to be a COVID warrior:’ Woman treated with remdesivir says it saved her life

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – A woman who recovered from coronavirus said the newly-approved drug remdesivir saved her life.

Sherri Bebbington, 57, of Federal Way, Washington, started getting sick on March 27.

“It started out with a fever of 101, then developed a cough and a never ending headache,” Bebbington said.

Within days after getting sick, she was headed to the hospital where she tested positive for coronavirus.

“I had no airflow at all in my right lung and less than 25% in my left that I had COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome,” Bebbington said.

She was one of 1,000 patients accepted into a worldwide trial program for the treatment drug remdesivir.

Bebbington credits the drug for saving her life. She never needed a ventilator and within a week, Bebbington was off oxygen.

“Remdesivir has potential to stop this virus in its track,” Bebbington said.

On Friday, it was granted an emergency use approval from the FDA.

Researchers with the University of Chicago and Northwestern University said they are pleased with the results so far.

“It does seem to significantly lower the amount of time they need the be hospitalized and evidence it reduces the risk of dying from COVID-19,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Richard Novak said.

Bebbington is thrilled to be a COVID-19 warrior.

“I’m just thrilled I’m glad I got to be a COVID warrior and be part of a trial that not only saved my life, but the lives of thousands, perhaps millions across the world,” she said.