‘I can’t find anybody’: Park Ridge ice cream shop forced to close due to lack of applications

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — On a hot day like Monday, The Frosty Penguin Grill would normally be packed. But a month ago, owner Gregory Chanthalusy had to close.

Chanthalusy has had problems hiring, forcing him to close grill’s doors in Park Ridge.

“I want to make the community happy,” Chanthalusy said. “Unfortunately, it’s not possible at this time. I can’t find anybody. Literally, I’ve had one person apply and had the ad up for three weeks to a month.”

He’s looking for a general manager to work with a staff of 10 — mostly teens who have relied on the grill for a summer job in the past, but the pandemic changed all that.

“We’re losing great kids we trained two years ago,” Chanthalusy said. “They’re off to better things.”

It’s a problem plaguing the restaurant industry all over the country.

The unemployment rate now sits at 5.9% with the U.S. adding approximately 850,000 new jobs in June. But hiring still remains a challenge.

Chanthalusy has a catering business he’s now focusing on and hopes to staff the ice cream shop as soon as he can so he doesn’t have to sell.

“I don’t like it,” he said. “My situation is have to take it one day at a time and hope for the best.”

Chanthalusy said revenue is down 60% due to the pandemic. Anyone can apply by emailing cateringmadesimple@yahoo.com or by calling 847-754-1090.