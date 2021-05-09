‘I can go and hug my mom’: Hyde Park vaccination event helps families reunite on Mother’s Day

CHICAGO – This Mother’s Day, vaccines are giving many hope and the chance to hug mom. A vaccination event in Hyde Park on Sunday aimed to give so much more.

Mother’s Day in 2020, for many, meant social distancing and isolation from loved ones as the pandemic raged on. A year later, many Chicagoans are hopeful that a return to normalcy is near.

With an appointment or walk-in, dozens showed up at Near North Health in Hyde Park for a vaccination event hosted by Congressman Danny Davis.

“It’s difficult and its tough but we cannot let up,” David said. “We have to pursue until we reach the mark.”

Supply is increasing, but demand is slowing. Some public health experts believe it’s unlikely the nation will reach herd immunity. However, the team at Near North Health sees the challenge as an opportunity to expand outreach.

“I have hope and I have faith,” said Dr. Maya Green with Howard Brown Health.

Ainsley Lewis told WGN he was hesitant to receive the vaccine Sunday but attributed his courage to the love for his mother.

“I want to hug my mother,” he said. “I still want to hug my mother. And I feel like if I get this shot, maybe I can go and hug my mom.”