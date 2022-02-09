Hundreds of firefighters facing no pay status if they do not comply with Chicago vaccine mandate

CHICAGO — A number of Chicago firefighters who have not complied with the city’s vaccine mandate are finding out Wednesday if they will be placed on no pay status.

Dozens of fire fighters of all ranks were summed to headquarters Wednesday some being asked if they plan on complying with the mandate others finding out they are in no pay status.

One Chicago fire fighter, Terrance McDaniel said he was told he was on unpaid leave and has 30 days before he loses his health insurance. McDaniel said he doesn’t believe in the vaccine and does not plan to get it.

“I don’t trust it,” he said. “It’s one of those areas where free will, civil rights are being taken away just for a job and that’s wrong.”

McDaniel has been with the department for 19 years.

It is currently unknown how many fire fighters have been called down to headquarters but the city’s latest numbers show there of the nearly 4,800 fire fighters and about 500 have said they are not vaccinated.

The department as a whole is 99% in compliance.

Citywide, 98% of all city employees have confirmed their vaccination statues and 86% are fully vaccinated. According to the city and a court ruling, most city employees had to get their first dose by Dec. 31 and their second by Jan. 31.