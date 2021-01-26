How to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A new state run COVID-19 vaccination site will open at the Tinley Park Covention Center on Tuesday.

More than two million Illinois residents are now eligible for the vaccine, that includes anyone over the age of 65, plus frontline essential workers in grocery stores and schools.

In Chicago, the city will send more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 15 neighborhoods, including Englewood, Austin and Little Village.

Community groups will also go door-to-door helping older and high-risk residents sign up.

Walgreens, Jewel, Walmart and suburban Cook County are all scheduling vaccine appointments for eligible recipients.

The state also launched a website to help find a vaccination station near you.

Vaccination sign-up:

Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Jewel: mhealthappointments.com/covidappt

State website: coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location

Click here for more information