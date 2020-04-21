How one anti-gun organization is helping in fight against violence amid pandemic

CHICAGO — In some Chicago neighborhoods, there is not one war to fight these days, but two.



Survival has everything to do with social distancing among other things during the pandemic. This, as the war against guns wages on, as well.



Former U.S. Secretary of Education and Chicago Public Schools CEO Arne Duncan has turned his attention in recent years to gun violence and the youth.

Every day, Chicago Cred, his anti-gun violence organization, is tackling a war with no boundaries in his hometown of Chicago. These days, the pandemic, only adds to his worry.

Julie Unruh has more on what Chicago Cred is doing to suit up for battle on both fronts.