Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.
Have a question for Dr. Murphy? Ask on our Facebook page.
‘How long does a fully vaccinated person have to wait to get another vaccine?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 5/12
Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.