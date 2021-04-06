How Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin stack up in race to get residents vaccinated

Illinois is slightly ahead of the national average regarding the percent of residents vaccinated.

Illinois has 19% of its residents fully vaccinated with 34% receiving at least one dose. The state has administered roughly 6,600,000 doses.

Indiana has administered roughly 3,000,000 vaccines and also had 19% of its residents fully vaccinated, with 28% receiving at least one dose.

Wisconsin is ahead of both Illinois and Indiana with 21% of its residents fully vaccinated and 35% of its residents receiving at least one dose.

After Vice President Harris’ visit to Chicago Tuesday, city officials announced they will be following President Biden’s goal of opening up vaccinations for citizens over 16 by April 19.