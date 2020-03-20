How essential workers are coping with ‘stay-at-home’ order

Gov. Pritzker announced Friday a ‘stay at home’ order will go into effect this weekend.

The order is set to start at 5 p.m. Saturday and go until April 7. The governor said all non-essential work must stop.

Pritzker emphasized that Illinois residents will still be able to leave the house to buy groceries, go to the pharmacy or doctor’s office. Construction workers and postal carriers will continue to work and hardware stores will remain open.

A full list and explanation of the order and essential businesses is available here.

Hardware Stores

Mike Slomski at the Lakeview Ace Hardware said his store has been busy this week.

People are shopping for things like industrial masks, cleaners, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Hardware stores are considered essential businesses and exempt from shelter in place orders around the country.

Managers posted a notice on the door asking anyone who has traveled internationally in the last two weeks to not enter the store, as well as those who have any cold or flu symptoms.

Inside, they have hand sanitizer at the checkout counter and are disinfecting all common touch areas like credit card pin pads, the register, and door handles multiple times a day.

During a pandemic like this, the manager feels it's important to keep hardware stores open for everyone who is stuck at home.

Lakeview Ace Hardware is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each essential business may be adjusting hours so it's best to check with them individually.