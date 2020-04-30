Housing advocates hold rent protest at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO — Housing advocates gathered outside Daley Plaza Thursday to voice concern about the city and state’s response to renters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Motorists circled around the plaza honking their horns calling on city and state leaders to do more to help renters during the crisis.

“Tomorrow is May 1. Rent is due. And there has been nothing substantial done — policy wise — from the city or the state that has been laid out to protect Illinois residents,” said Rod Wilson of the Eugenia Burns Hope Center.

Trillions in federal stimulus money has already gone out to countless of individuals and business across the country, but critics claim little has been done to protect vulnerable renters on a local level.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has already ordered a moratorium on new eviction filings through the end of May when the stay-at-home order could possibly expire.

Pritzker has repeatedly said state law prevents him from taking action and claims legislators have to pass a new rent bill.

Protesters Thursday disagreed, claiming the governor and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot can use emergency powers to justify more help for renters.

“We know there was a soundbite yesterday about a solidarity pledge, but we also know some of those same folks on stage were all just in eviction court last week trying to evict people,” said Wilson.

Some of the biggest mortgage lenders and landlord groups in Chicago signed a non-binding pledge Wednesday saying they would be flexible with late payments.

Lenders and industry leaders joined Lightfoot to sign the “Chicago Housing Solidarity Pledge,” which according to a release means they will work to “offer eligible renters and mortgage holders deferred payment agreements and other financial relief” if they can’t pay.

Some of those lenders included Bank of America, US Bank, BMO Harris, PNC Bank and Wintrust.

Critics argued the pledge is voluntary and allege foreclosures are still happening.