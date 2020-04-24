House sends Trump nearly $500 billion package for small business, hospitals in latest bid to counter pandemic

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, the House sent President Donald Trump nearly $500 billion package for small business and hospitals in the latest bid to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House voted 388-5. One voted present. The bill authorizes $310 billion for the paycheck protection program, $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers to address coronavirus expenses and lost revenue and $25 billion to facilitate and expand testing.

A second round of funding which passed the house tonight now moves to the presidents desk—with more help for struggling business owners.

The vote comes as the New York Times reports hidden outbreaks could have been spreading undetected in Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle as early as late January, according to researchers at Northeastern University.

As of March 1, they estimate there could have been 2,300 COVID-19 cases in Chicago.

The findings providing a warning of what can recur, the researchers say, if social distancing restrictions are lifted too quickly — as some states like Georgia move to re-open Friday.

The relief package passed Thursday does not include any funding for local governments.

Democrats said they want that in the next stimulus package.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would rather not add to the national debt, he said the only way out of this is for the economy to slowly begin to open up.