House of Hope: Church site helps vaccinate hundreds on South Side

CHICAGO – It was a Sunday service of a different kind at one South Side House of Worship. The mission: help communities of color become vaccinated.

Salem Baptist Church’s House of Hope in the city’s Pullman neighborhood opened its doors to more than 1,000 seeking their second vaccination shot. The move was part of a Walgreens program that brings equity clinics to communities of color.

“It’s really is making me enthused and excited,” said Torri Clark, a vaccine recipient. “It’s like spring is here and after this vaccine, I’ll feel like I can see more people.”

Vaccine recipient Kyle James told WGN getting the dosage should make everyone feel safer.

“Masks help but the vaccine is what truly prevents you from getting the virus,” he said.

Dr. Stephen Fadowole lives in Pullman and says he believes more people are embracing the vaccine and more minds are changing.

“Every conversation that I have with a patient, I am always asking them questions and seeing how I can provide them education about the importance of the vaccine,” the Walgreens pharmacist said. “And I’m noticing right now that a lot of patients are becoming more open to it.”

This week, the state will begin to expand the number of residents eligible for the vaccine. The city also praised their progress, stating that one million shots have gone into the arm of Chicagoans.

“I can travel again,” Clark said. “Still socially distance, still wear the mask but I’ll feel a bit more confident.”