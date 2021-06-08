Hospitality industry, conventions making a return as city heads to Phase 5

CHICAGO — The hospitality industry along with conventions are making a return as the city heads to a full reopening at Phase 5.

The Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel was closed during the pandemic and on Monday, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its reopening. The hotel hosted events this past weekend.

The city is gearing up to fully reopen this Friday after the mayor moved up the date of a fully reopening from July 4 to June 11.

The city still hasn’t met the goal to Have 70% of the total population fully vaccinated — the city is currently of 41%. Businesses large scale, conventions and amusements Parks will be able to operate at full capacity since the beginning of the pandemic.

Navy Pier will host one of the city’s first conventions this afternoon. The Chicago Hospitality Rally will bring more than 80 exhibitors with 800 people from theaters, hotels, restaurants and more to the grand ballroom.

The Hilton Hotel, the city’s third largest hotel, may open its doors again this Thursday after its been closed for over 15 months.