Homeless couple upset after O’Hare implements new rules restricting access

CHICAGO – O’Hare officials are implementing new rules to cut down on the amount of people in the airport, but a homeless couple hopes they reconsider.

As of Friday night, ticketed passengers and aviation employees will only be able to access the airport.

O’Hare officials said it’s a good time to implement the change due to the decreased passenger traffic.

Linda and Manuel Benavides hope the airport reconsiders after they have been rotating between O’Hare and friend’s homes to live at.

“We didn’t disturb anyone we were quiet sitting in a corner on a chair sleeping,” Benavides said. “Even the people at United Airlines helped us, took a collection for us.”

City officials will coordinate with Chicago police to set up a nightly checkpoint of people entering at the Blue Line.

Linda Benavides said the couple moved from El Salvador in April and claimed they were robbed of all their money.

“It isn’t a right to kick out people,” she said. “They should make a little section for people to stay there overnight.”

On Friday, Illinois reported nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases.