‘Hit us like a ton of bricks’: Suburban mom gives birth alone after coronavirus diagnosis

BARRINGTON, Ill. – A suburban mother shared her story hours after giving birth alone due to coronavirus.

One week ago, Kari Fanslow’s fiance, Cody Belcher, who manages several Jimmy John’s in Chicago, developed a fever and cough.

He tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, as Fanslow checked into Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital to be be induced for labor, she tested positive too.

With only a nurse and doctor by her side, she gave birth to August James Belcher. Her fiance was able to be there virtually on FaceTime.

“I don’t know how I did it, I don’t know what got into me,” said Fanslow. “But I was able to lift my head up and say ‘we gotta do what we need to keep this baby safe.”

Due to having the virus, the new mom couldn’t hold or nurse her son.

“That was obviously pretty devastating,” Fanslow said. “It had to be done, this is a situation he can’t be near me. It’s for his health, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Fanslow’s mother, Ann Hughes, is on standby. If baby August tests negative for coronavirus, she will bring him home and take care of him for two to three weeks.

“It’s my pleasure to do it. I’m pretty old to be doing night time feedings, but we’ll get through it,” Hughes said.

Fanslow said a nursery rhyme her mother used to sing to her as a child is getting her through this tough time.

It goes, “the only way out is through.”