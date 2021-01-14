Hines VA Hospital now offering vaccine to veterans 65 and up

Hines VA Hospital has updated its COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine offering to veterans over the age of 65.

The current vaccine stratification list is as follows:

Veterans 65+ years old

Dialysis patients

— Chemotherapy patients

— Organ transplant Veterans

— Homeless Veteran Program participants

— Inpatient Spinal Cord Center

— Community Living Center

— Residential Care Facility (RCF)

— Hines employees

If Veterans are in one of the categories above and are interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine (first and second dose), they should call to schedule an appointment. Appointments are currently only at the main Hines campus at 5000 5th Ave, Hines.

Veterans may call their provider, 708-202-2707, or 708-202-7000 for scheduling.

Veterans need to be enrolled in health care at Hines or one of its six community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) to be eligible for the vaccine. For enrollment information, click here.