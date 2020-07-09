Highland Park woman arrested after allegedly spitting on man, claiming to have COVID-19

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A Highland Park woman has been arrested after she allegedly spit on a man’s face claiming to have COVID-19.

On June 16, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a retail store in the 25900 block of Riverwoods Road, in Mettawa, on the report of a battery.

Police believe a 50-year-old man checked out at the counter and was in the process of exiting the store when he removed his face mask.

After removing his mask, police said Elizabeth Mach, 45, of Highland Park, rammed her shopping cart into his and began yelling.

She allegedly yelled at the man to put his mask on because he wasn’t outside of the building yet.

“I am a school teacher and I have COVID-19,” she allegedly said.

Police said she then removed her mask and spit in the face of the man.

Mach then fled from the scene. Following an investigation, she was identified and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Wednesday, she was arrested at her residence on two counts of battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

She posted a bond and is due back in court on July 29.