Highland Park family lends RV to nurse sleeping in tent to protect kids, wife

NORTHFIELD, Ill. - A Facebook post, a RV and a suburban family all came together to help a nurse protect his wife and kids.

In happier times, the Beck family, from Highland Park, loves to hit the open road out west in their RV.

"It is like our baby," Josie Beck said. "We are in it a lot with our boys."

Last week, a friend forwarded a Facebook post from "RV 4 MDs." It was a call to do something she never had considered.

The post featured Olivia Cases' story on her husband Neil, who is a nurse and was sleeping in a tent outside his Northfield home to protect his family.

"His primary concern is contaminating his family," Cases said. "For two-three days, he's sleeping in there and not getting a good night sleep."

Cases posted a picture of Neil's makeshift home and when Beck saw it on "RV 4 MDs," she knew just what to do.

"It's a RV that we can park there with a kitchen, bathroom, shower and a bed," Beck said. "I was shocked that this poor guy was sleeping in a tent."

In less than four days, the Beck's RV was sitting in Cases' driveway.

"They just delivered it, no questions asked," Cases said.

To the Becks, everyone comes out a winner.

"Having the kids see the experience of giving back is really, really important," said Beck.

The Cases are so thankful for the family's generosity.

"We are so encouraged," Cases said. "We feel like we are not fighting this war alone. Someone is willing to step up and help our family get through this situation."