High school athletes deliver supplies to West Side domestic violence center

CHICAGO – With domestic violence calls on the rise, local high school athletes stepped in to help out Sunday.

Over 1,000 donations were dropped off to Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC) on Sunday morning.

CAWC is not only in need of supplies during the pandemic, but money. Thhey are turning to hotels to give victims a safe place to stay with social distancing.

Even before the pandemic, CAWC struggled to help everyone. State funding wasn’t enough and the current situation made it worse.

“Victims and survivors of domestic violence are really having a challenging time beyond their experiences,” said Stepahnie Love-Patterson. “They’re being asked to shelter in place in a household where the person who wants to harm them or kill them live.”

The donations were delivered by Buddy’s Helpers, a group of Chicago-area high school athletes that want to make a difference.

“For anyone going through domestic abuse just know that you’re not alone,” said Wauconda senior Savannah Johnson. “There is help just a phone call away and there’s always hope for a better future.”

The many toiletries, coloring books, puzzles and clothing will go a long way to help those who are desperate to find a better life in a world of uncertainty.

The 24-hour domestic violence hotline is 773-728-4566. For more information on CAWC, click here.