Hersey High School dealing with COVID-19 outbreak after 13 students test positive, 155 in quarantine

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — District 214’s Hersey High School is currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

The school currently has 13 COVID-19 cases and 155 students are in a required quarantine, a spokesperson said.

Based on conversations with students, the district believes transmission is occurring outside of school.

They aren’t the only suburban district dealing with a recent outbreak. Last week, 59 Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills middle school students were in quarantine following the discovery of five cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, 1,959 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 22 additional deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

