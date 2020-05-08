Heroes celebrate heroes: First responders honor nurses at Chicago hospital

As National Nurses Week continues, we take a look at one celebration of those special frontline workers as they were cheered on by not only those on the outside, but also those risking their lives for all of us every day.

Some of Chicago’s first responders showed respect to other frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the Chicago Police Department`s 10th District held a procession with flashing lights to honor nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The sign of gratitude unfolded outside the hospital’s main entrance at 15th and Fairfield.