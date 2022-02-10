Here’s where you still need to wear a mask in Illinois after Feb. 28

CHICAGO — On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that by the end of the month, he will lift the requirement for face coverings in some indoor locations.

“We are now seeing the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics since the pandemic began. If these trends continue — and we expect them to — then on Monday, Feb. 28, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the State of Illinois,” Pritzker said.

What are the changes?

Illinois residents will be able to resume activities without wearing a mask indoors in certain settings. Individual businesses and buildings will have the choice whether or not to require masks.

Masks will still be required in some areas.

When does it start?

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Where do you still need a mask in Illinois?

On Mass Transportation

Federal requirements, in effect through at least March 18, include all transportation systems such as airports, planes, trains, and buses.

Healthcare Settings & Long Term Care Facilities

Congregate Settings

This includes prisons and shelters.

Daycares

Department of Children and Family Services guidelines state that childcare providers and staff, even if they are vaccinated, need to continue to wear masks.

Schools: Pre-K – 12th Grade

“Given that schools need more time for community infection rates to drop, for young children to become vaccine eligible, and for more parents to have their kids vaccinated, masks will continue to be required in P-12 school settings unless pending litigation impacts a school,” the governor’s website states.

Full details on Illinois.gov Covid response website

Keep up with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Sign up for the WGN Coronavirus Newsletter and have headlines delivered directly to your inbox.