MAP: Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in Chicago area

CHICAGO — The information about COVID-19 testing sites in the Chicago area is changing rapidly. Testing for first responders and healthcare workers remains the top priority; however, there are options for other Chicago-area residents to get tested.

FULL LIST:

The Illinois National Guard set up a COVID-19 testing site for first responders and healthcare works on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

This facility is open only to first responders and healthcare workers, and you will need to bring your ID as proof. The testing takes place from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. Only 250 will be tested each day.

Illinois National Guard testing facility

6959 Forest Preserve Drive

Chicago, IL 60634

First responders and healthcare workers now have two suburban sites with drive-thru coronavirus testing. They are located in Walmart parking lots in Joliet and Northlake. Both locations are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart Northlake

137 W North Ave

Northlake, IL 60164

(708) 409-0049

Walmart Joliet

2424 W Jefferson St.

Joliet, IL 6043

(815) 744-7575

A suburban Walgreens is also offering drive-thru testing for first responders and healthcare workers.

Walgreens

695 W Boughton Road

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

(630) 759-3011

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, patients with an order from an in-network doctor can get tested at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the University of Chicago Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and the parking lots of the corporate headquarters of Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville and NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie.

These sites are also testing staff members. Rush University Medical Center is only testing staff members at this time.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

251 E Huron St.

Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 926-2000

University of Chicago Medical Center

5841 S Maryland Ave.

Chicago, IL 60637

(773) 702-1000

Rush Oak Park Hospital

520 S. Maple Ave.

Oak Park, IL 60304.

(708) 383-9300.

Rush University Medical Center (Testing staff only)

1653 W Congress Pkwy

Chicago, IL 60612

(888) 352-RUSH (7874)

Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center

4201 Winfield Rd

Warrenville, IL 60555

(331) 221-8000

NorthShore University HealthSystem

650 Gross Point Road

Skokie, IL 60076

(847) 663-8050

Innovative Express Care in Chicago is offering testing, but they are asking patients to undergo a telemedicine screening beforehand.

Innovative Care Express

2400 N Ashland Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 270-5600

Midwest Express Clinics in Chicago, its suburbs and northwest Indiana are also offering limited testing for high-risk patients, healthcare workers and first responders. Find a location here.

Patients seeking a testing order elsewhere should talk to their doctor or hospital network online or over the phone.

Know of a testing site that’s not listed here? Email us.