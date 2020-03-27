MAP: Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in Chicago area

CHICAGO — The information about COVID-19 testing sites in the Chicago area is changing rapidly. Testing for first responders and healthcare workers remains the top priority; however, there are options for other Chicago-area residents to get tested.
FULL LIST:
The Illinois National Guard set up a COVID-19 testing site for first responders and healthcare works on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
This facility is open only to first responders and healthcare workers, and you will need to bring your ID as proof. The testing takes place from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. Only 250 will be tested each day.
Illinois National Guard testing facility
6959 Forest Preserve Drive
Chicago, IL 60634
First responders and healthcare workers now have two suburban sites with drive-thru coronavirus testing. They are located in Walmart parking lots in Joliet and Northlake. Both locations are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walmart Northlake
137 W North Ave
Northlake, IL 60164
(708) 409-0049
Walmart Joliet
2424 W Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 6043
(815) 744-7575
A suburban Walgreens is also offering drive-thru testing for first responders and healthcare workers.
Walgreens
695 W Boughton Road
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
(630) 759-3011
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, patients with an order from an in-network doctor can get tested at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the University of Chicago Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and the parking lots of the corporate headquarters of Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville and NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie.
These sites are also testing staff members. Rush University Medical Center is only testing staff members at this time.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
251 E Huron St.
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 926-2000
University of Chicago Medical Center
5841 S Maryland Ave.
Chicago, IL 60637
(773) 702-1000
Rush Oak Park Hospital
520 S. Maple Ave.
Oak Park, IL 60304.
(708) 383-9300.
Rush University Medical Center (Testing staff only)
1653 W Congress Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60612
(888) 352-RUSH (7874)
Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center
4201 Winfield Rd
Warrenville, IL 60555
(331) 221-8000
NorthShore University HealthSystem
650 Gross Point Road
Skokie, IL 60076
(847) 663-8050
Innovative Express Care in Chicago is offering testing, but they are asking patients to undergo a telemedicine screening beforehand.
Innovative Care Express
2400 N Ashland Ave.
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 270-5600
Midwest Express Clinics in Chicago, its suburbs and northwest Indiana are also offering limited testing for high-risk patients, healthcare workers and first responders. Find a location here.
Patients seeking a testing order elsewhere should talk to their doctor or hospital network online or over the phone.
Know of a testing site that’s not listed here? Email us.