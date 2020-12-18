Healthcare workers who treated Illinois’ first COVID-19 patients get vaccine

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — More health care workers are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — and the first group at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates were chosen for a special reason.

A doctor and two nurses who treated Illinois’ first coronavirus patient, the second in the nation, were vaccinated Friday morning.

Dr. Lynwood Jones, nurses Claire Antemann and Alyssa Miller say they feel a mix of emotions and excitement over the vaccine.

In January, a woman in her 60s walked into the emergency room with flu-like symptoms after traveling to China. Her husband also became infected.

The couple was the country’s first case of person-to-person transmission, and they both recovered.

The Covid team says it feels like a long time ago when that first patient arrived. It was scary because there were so many unknowns.

Illinois received a combined total of 109,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its initial shipment from the federal government Monday as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Hospitals began vaccinating its front line workers under Phase 1.

The medical team also addressed fears about the vaccine. It’s seen the worst of the virus and strongly urged the public to get vaccinated.