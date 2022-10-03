LOS ANGELES — Health officials are warning of a possible surge of new COVID-19 cases this fall and winter as new subvariants emerge.
The Los Angeles Times reports experts are keeping their eyes on a handful of Omicron’s subvariants. They say the number of mutations has made them much different than what we’re used to.
Anti-viral treatments have also not been as effective against some. None of these variants are circulating widely in the U.S. now.
Officials recommend getting updated booster shots.