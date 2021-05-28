Health officials report 982 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 21 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 982 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

– Cook County: 1 male teen, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

– McHenry County: 1 female 70s

– Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,380,261 cases, including 22,739 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,438 specimens for a total of 24,490,663.

As of Thursday night, 1,216 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 21-27, 2021 is 1.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 21-27, 2021 is 2.3%.

A total of 11,175,656 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,378 doses.

On Thursday, 62,274 doses were reported administered in Illinois.