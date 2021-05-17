Health officials report 946 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 6 deaths

Health officials Monday reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including six additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,148 specimens for a total of 23,846,737.

As of Sunday night, 1,512 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 398 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 10-16, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 10-16, 2021 is 2.9%.

A total of 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses.

Sunday, 32,253 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

More than 64% of individuals 18 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.