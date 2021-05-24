Health officials report 933 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 10 deaths

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

Health officials Monday reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 10 additional deaths.

The Illinois Public Healht Department also announced 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,376,411 cases, including 22,633 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,010 specimens for a total of 24,266,277. As of Sunday night, 1,393 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 17-23, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 17-23, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,940,769 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,133 doses.

Sunday, 36,358 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Doses administered at CVS pharmacies over the weekend have not yet been reported and will be added in the coming days.