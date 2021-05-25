Health officials report 808 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 17 deaths

Coronavirus

Daily report of coronavirus in Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials reported 808 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday, including 17 additional deaths. 

The Illinois Dept of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,377,249 cases since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,841 specimens for a total of 24,309,118.  

As of Monday night, 1,419 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 18-24, 2021 is 2.1%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 18-24, 2021 is 2.7%.

In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 10,990,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,485 doses.  Yesterday, 49,402 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News