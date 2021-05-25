Health officials report 808 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 17 deaths

Health officials reported 808 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday, including 17 additional deaths.

The Illinois Dept of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,377,249 cases since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,841 specimens for a total of 24,309,118.

As of Monday night, 1,419 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 18-24, 2021 is 2.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 18-24, 2021 is 2.7%.

In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 10,990,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,485 doses. Yesterday, 49,402 doses were reported administered in Illinois.