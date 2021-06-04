Health officials report 626 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 15 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 626 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 15 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

– Champaign County: 1 male 80s

– Christian County: 1 female 60s

– Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 70s

– Henry County; 1 male 60s

– Kane County: 1 male 50s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 60s

– McHenry County: 1 male 70s

– Vermilion County: 1 male 90s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

– Will County: 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

IDPH reporting a total of 1,384,365 cases, including 22,880 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,300 specimens for a total of 24,796,789.

As of Thursday night, 901 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 247 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 28-June 3, 2021 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 28-June 3, 2021 is 1.6%.

A total of 11,427,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,025 doses. On Thursday, 53,156 doses were reported administered in Illinois.