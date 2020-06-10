Health officials report 625 new coronavirus cases, 78 related deaths in Illinois

CHICAGO — State health officials report 625 new cases of coronavirus disease and 78 related deaths have been confirmed in Illinois over the past day.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 129,837 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,095 related deaths in the state as of Wednesday. Over 20,000 tests were performed over the past day, and the statewide positivity rate from June 3-9 remains at four percent.

Of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, the IDPH estimates 92 percent have recovered. There are also 2,458 patients currently hospitalized with confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 706 in intensive care and 394 on ventilators.

Additionally, a 9-month-old infant’s death in March was due in part to the novel coronavirus, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

After some confusion over how different states reported their cases of COVID-19, Illinois is now following Centers for Disease Control guidance in separating “confirmed” cases of COVID-19 from “presumed” cases. To date, there have been 724 probable cases and 178 probable coronavirus related deaths, according to the state.

All regions of Illinois remain on track for Phase 4 of reopening, according to the latest state data. The positivity rate and amount of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline in every region as well.

How safe are dentist visits? A doctor answers your COVID-19 questions

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization attempted to clarify how often “asymptomatic” people can spread the coronavirus after an official with the organization appeared to contradict other health agencies in saying it was very rare.

Officials with the WHO and other agencies said it is possible for someone to spread COVID-19 while they are not showing symptoms, although it may be that they have a very mild case and as such the symptoms are less obvious.