Health officials report 587 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths in Illinois

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 587 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past day Tuesday.

Infection rates remain relatively low in Illinois, with the state’s positivity rate from June 20-July 6 coming in at 2.5 percent, declining slightly compared to the previous day.

Officials have confirmed 148,452 cases of COVID-19 and 7,063 related deaths in Illinois to date. Of confirmed cases, they estimate 94 percent have recovered.

Hospital capacity also remains within the limits outlined in the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan. As of Tuesday, 1,385 patients were hospitalized with cases of COVID-19, including 320 in intensive care and 153 in ventilators.

Some scientists are now suggesting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could be airborne. But so far, the World Health Organization calls the evidence “not convincing.”

The FDA also issued a warning to consumers and health care providers Tuesday about a sharp increase in hand sanitizer found to contain methanol contamination in products containing ethanol or ethyl alcohol, which can be toxic.

A top aide to Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House is looking at a second stimulus package totaling around $1 trillion, although congress will be out of session for the coming week.

International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall, under new guidelines issued by federal immigration authorities, which provide additional pressure for universities to reopen.

As Chicagoans look for some relief from the heat, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says they’re not going to find it in Lake Michigan due coronavirus concerns, but the mayor did open splash pools in the city’s parks so people can get some relief.

Soldier Field will also soon become a drive-in movie theater to provide a new, social distance friendly entertainment option this summer.