Health officials report 521 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 33 deaths

Health officials on Monday reported 521 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths. 

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,382,186 cases, including 22,827 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,692 specimens for a total of 24,616,087.  As of last night, 1,093 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 167 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 24-30, 2021 is 1.6%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 24-30, 2021 is 2.0%.

Health officials also reported Monday more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 11,291,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 50,162 doses.  Sunday, 22,255 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

