Health officials report 478 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 9 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 478 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths. 

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
– Kane County: 1 male 80s
– McLean County: 1 male 40s
– Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
– Will County: 1 female 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,065 cases, including 22,842 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,697 specimens for a total of 24,676,057. 

As of Tuesday night, 1,013 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 278 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 26-June 1, 2021 is 1.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 26-June 1, 2021 is 1.8%.

A total of 11,338,305 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,234 doses. 

On Tuesday, 29,322 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

